PM Modi से लेकर अंबानी तक सब जहां झुकाते हैं सिर, जानिए इस मंदिर की दिलचस्प कहानी

Nathdwara Temple: राजस्थान के नाथद्वारा में एक ऐसा अनोखा मंदिर है, जहां पर बड़े-बड़े लोग भी सिर झुकाते हैं. इस मंदिर के दर्शन के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से लेकर मशहूर बिजनेसमैन मुकेश अंबानी तक आ चुके हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Lord Krishna Temple In Rajasthan: राजस्थान के नाथद्वारा में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का एक मंदिर बेहद मशहूर है जिसे श्रीनाथ मंदिर के नाम से जाना जाता है. इस मंदिर में देश की मशहूर सबसे हस्तियां भी पूजा करने के लिए आती हैं. मुकेश अंबानी से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी तक इस मंदिर में आ चुके हैं. राजस्थान के इस मंदिर का मथुरा से एक खास कनेक्शन है. आपको बता दें कि श्रीनाथ मंदिर में भगवान श्री कृष्ण की बाल स्वरुप प्रतिमा स्थापित है.

