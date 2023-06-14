Watch: गिरफ्तारी के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे मंत्री जी, ED के सामने किया ऐसा 'ड्रामा'
topStories1hindi1736897
Hindi Newsदेश

Watch: गिरफ्तारी के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे मंत्री जी, ED के सामने किया ऐसा 'ड्रामा'

Senthil Balaji Cry: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने बुधवार को डीएमके नेता और तमिलनाडु के बिजली मंत्री वी सेंथिल बालाजी (V Senthil Balaji) को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, जिसके बाद जबरदस्त 'ड्रामा' देखने को मिला.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

Trending Photos

Watch: गिरफ्तारी के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे मंत्री जी, ED के सामने किया ऐसा 'ड्रामा'

Senthil Balaji Video: द्रविड़ मुन्नेत्र कड़गम (DMK) नेता और तमिलनाडु के बिजली मंत्री वी सेंथिल बालाजी (V Senthil Balaji) को प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, जिसके बाद जबरदस्त 'ड्रामा' देखने को मिला. गिरफ्तारी के बाद सेंथिल बालाजी फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे और इसके बाद उन्होंने सीने में तेज दर्द की शिकायत की. तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्‍हें ओमंदुरार के सरकारी अस्‍पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. बता दें कि सेंथिल बालाजी एक शक्तिशाली डीएमके नेता हैं और उनके पास स्टालिन कैबिनेट में ऊर्जा, निषेध और उत्पाद शुल्क के पोर्टफोलियो हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा