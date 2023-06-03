Train Tragedy: ‘पटरियों पर खून, किसी का सिर नहीं था, किसी का पैर’ - हादसे में बच गए लोगों ने बयां किया खौफनाक सच
Train Tragedy: 'पटरियों पर खून, किसी का सिर नहीं था, किसी का पैर' - हादसे में बच गए लोगों ने बयां किया खौफनाक सच

Odisha Train Accident:  तीन ट्रेनों की दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम कोलकाता से 250 किमी दक्षिण और भुवनेश्वर से 170 किमी उत्तर में बालासोर जिले के बहनागा बाजार स्टेशन के पास हुईं.

Train Tragedy: 'पटरियों पर खून, किसी का सिर नहीं था, किसी का पैर' - हादसे में बच गए लोगों ने बयां किया खौफनाक सच

Odisha Train Accident News:  ओडिशा में हुए तीन ट्रेनों के भीषण एक्सीडेंट में मृतकों का आकंड़ा बढ़ कर 230 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 900 लोग घायल हो गए. यह भारत की सबसे घातक ट्रेन दुर्घटनाओं में से एक हैं. हादसे में बच गए यात्रियों ने इस दुर्घटना का आखों देखां हाल बयां किया है जो बताया है कि यह हादसा कितना खौफनाक था.

