Unique Love Story: सिर पर मोहब्बत का ऐसा जुनून! आशिक ने उठाई साइकिल और भारत से पहुंच गया स्वीडन

P. K. Mahanandia Love Story: भारत के पी. के. महानंदिया ने अपने प्यार को पाने के लिए भारत से स्वीडन तक की यात्रा साइकिल से कर डाली, क्योंकि पास में फ्लाइट के टिकट के लिए पैसे नहीं थे. इस कहानी में महानंदिया के पागलपन भरी आशिकी को सुनकर लोग हैरान हो गए थे.

Written By  Govinda Prajapati|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Unique Love Story Of PK Mahanandia: ‘मेरे ब्रदर की दुल्हन’ फिल्म में ‘इश्क-रिस्क’ नाम से एक गाना है जिसे इरशाद कामिल ने लिखा है. इसी गाने के लिरिस्क हैं 'कैसा ये इश्क है, अजब सा रिस्क है.' भारत के पी. के. महानंदिया की लव स्टोरी के लिए ये लाइनें बिल्कुल फिट बैठती हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्यार को पाने के लिए भारत से स्वीडन तक की यात्रा साइकिल से कर डाली, क्योंकि पास में फ्लाइट के टिकट के लिए पैसे नहीं थे. महानंदिया पेशे से एक आर्स्टिट हैं. बात साल 1975 की है, जब उनकी मुलाकात स्वीडन की चार्लेट से हुई. अपने करियर के शुरुआती दौर में बतौर कलाकार पी. के. महानंदिया लोगों के बीच में मशहूर हो ही रहे थे लेकिन उस समय वो दिल्ली के कॉलेज ऑफ आर्ट्स में पढ़ाई कर रहे थे.

