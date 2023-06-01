Hanuman Temple Dress Code: यूपी के हनुमान मंदिर में बिना 'ड्रेस कोड' के एंट्री नहीं! इस कपड़ों की है सख्त मनाही
Temple Dress Code In UP: यूपी के एक हनुमान मंदिर (Hanuman Temple) में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए ड्रेस कोड लागू कर दिया गया है. मंदिर में अब हाफ पैंट, बरमूडा, मिनी स्कर्ट, रिप्ड जींस, नाइट वियर और अन्य छोटे कपड़े पहने होने पर एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Dress Code In Hanuman Temple: उत्तर प्रदेश (Uttar Pradesh) के शामली (Shamli) जिले में मौजूद एक हनुमान मंदिर (Hanuman Temple) में भक्तों के लिए ड्रेस कोड लागू कर दिया गया है. हनुमान मंदिर की एंट्री गेट पर लगे एक नोटिस में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं से निर्धारित ड्रेस कोड का पालन करने की अपील की गई है. नोटिस ते मुताबिक, 'छोटे कपड़े, बरमूडा, हाफ पैंट, नाइट वियर, मिनी स्कर्ट और रिप्ड जींस पहनने वाले लोगों को मंदिर परिसर में एंट्री नहीं दी जाएगी.'

