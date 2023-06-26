UP Politics: विपक्षी एकता पर CM योगी ने कसा तंज, सपा को बताया- चिपको आंदोलन में माहिर
topStories1hindi1754113
Hindi Newsदेश

UP Politics: विपक्षी एकता पर CM योगी ने कसा तंज, सपा को बताया- चिपको आंदोलन में माहिर

CM Yogi attack on Opposition meet: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने विपक्षी एकता पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि अखिलेश यादव (Akhilesh Yadav) की पार्टी चिपको आंदोलन (Chipko Movement) में माहिर है.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP Politics: विपक्षी एकता पर CM योगी ने कसा तंज, सपा को बताया- चिपको आंदोलन में माहिर

CM Yogi attack on Samajwadi Party: अगले साल होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Eleciton 2024) में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) को रोकने के लिए सभी विपक्षी दल एकजुट हो रहे हैं और हाल ही में विपक्षी एकता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पटना में एक बैठक आयोजित की गई है. उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (Yogi Adityanath) ने विपक्षी एकता पर निशाना साधा है और बैठक में शामिल होने वाली समाजवादी पार्टी (Samajwadi Party) पर तंज कसते हुए कहा है कि अखिलेश यादव (Akhilesh Yadav) की पार्टी चिपको आंदोलन (Chipko Movement) में माहिर है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप