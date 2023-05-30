Varun Gandhi के फ्यूचर पॉलिटिक्स का खुलासा, अब पक्का 2024 में इस सीट से लड़ेंगे चुनाव!
topStories1hindi1717988
Hindi Newsदेश

Varun Gandhi के फ्यूचर पॉलिटिक्स का खुलासा, अब पक्का 2024 में इस सीट से लड़ेंगे चुनाव!

UP Politics: वरुण गांधी के बीजेपी छोड़कर कांग्रेस (Congress) या समाजवादी पार्टी (Samajwadi Party) में जाने की अटकलें खत्म हो गई हैं और साफ हो गया है कि 2024 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Election 2024) में वो बीजेपी के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Varun Gandhi के फ्यूचर पॉलिटिक्स का खुलासा, अब पक्का 2024 में इस सीट से लड़ेंगे चुनाव!

Varun Gandhi Political Future: किसान आंदोलन और बेरोजगारी समेत कई मुद्दों को लेकर लगातार केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधने वाले भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद वरुण गांधी (BJP MP Varun Gandhi) बदले-बदले अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं. हाल ही में नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के मौके पर वरुण गांधी मौजूद थे और इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी मां मेनका गांधी (Maneka Gandhi) के साथ सेल्फी भी ली. इसके साथ ही वरुण गांधी के बीजेपी छोड़कर कांग्रेस (Congress) या समाजवादी पार्टी (Samajwadi Party) में जाने की अटकलें भी खत्म हो गई हैं और साफ हो गया है कि 2024 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव (Lok Sabha Election 2024) में वो बीजेपी के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Ayesha Singh
फेमस होते ही इस एक्ट्रेस के बढ़े भाव, टॉप एक्टर संग एक झटके में ठुकराया शो!
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग