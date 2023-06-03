WATCH: जापानी राजदूत ने किया मुंबई लोकल ट्रेन में सफर, आमिर खान से हिंदी में बोले- मैं और मेरी पत्नी आपकी फैन हैं
WATCH: जापानी राजदूत ने किया मुंबई लोकल ट्रेन में सफर, आमिर खान से हिंदी में बोले- मैं और मेरी पत्नी आपकी फैन हैं

Japanese Ambassador Mumbai Visit: मुंबई में जापानी राजदूत, हिरोशी सुजुकी ने मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे और फिल्म एक्टर आमिर खान से मुलाकात की. इसके अलावा मुंबई मेट्रो के निर्माण स्थल का दौरा किया.

WATCH: जापानी राजदूत ने किया मुंबई लोकल ट्रेन में सफर, आमिर खान से हिंदी में बोले- मैं और मेरी पत्नी आपकी फैन हैं

Japanese Ambassador In Mumbai: जापानी राजदूत, हिरोशी सुजुकी,  लगता है भारत को करीब से जानने में जुटे हैं. कुछ दिनों पहले वह वाराणसी में थे जहां उन्होंने स्थानीय फूड का आनंद लिया था, आरती में भाग लिया था और कई सांस्कृतिक और एतिहासिक महत्व के स्थानों का दौरा किया था. फिलहाल वह मुंबई में हैं.

