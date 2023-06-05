Weather Update: आज भी मौसम रहेगा सुहावना! इन राज्यों में जमकर होगी बारिश, IMD ने किया अलर्ट
Weather Update: आज भी मौसम रहेगा सुहावना! इन राज्यों में जमकर होगी बारिश, IMD ने किया अलर्ट

Weather Prediction: मौसम (Weather) आज भी अच्छा रहने वाला है. गर्मी का सितम नहीं झेलना पड़ेगा. मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक, हल्की से मध्यम से बारिश हो सकती है. आइए जानते हैं कि आपके इलाके में कैसा मौसम रह सकता है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

Weather Latest Update: मौसम (Weather) का मिजाज आज भी खुशगवार रहेगा. दिल्ली (Delhi) और उसके आसपास के क्षेत्र यानी एनसीआर के लिए मौसम आज (5 जून को) सुहावना रहने वाला है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक, दिल्ली (Delhi) के आसमान में बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है. इसके अलावा हल्की बारिश (Rain) का भी पूर्वानुमान मौसम विभाग ने जताया है. दिल्ली में आज अधिकतम तापमान करीब 35 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. दिल्ली में बीते दिन यानी 4 मई को अधिकतम तापमान 33.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था. ये तापमान सामान्य से करीब 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम था. मौसम विभाग ने पूर्वानुमान जताया है कि कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश हो सकती है, जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आएगी.

