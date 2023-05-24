पहलवानों के धरने का है खालिस्तानी कनेक्शन, साजिश में पाकिस्तान का भी हाथ- बृजभूषण सिंह के आरोप से मची सनसनी
पहलवानों के धरने का है खालिस्तानी कनेक्शन, साजिश में पाकिस्तान का भी हाथ- बृजभूषण सिंह के आरोप से मची सनसनी

Brij Bhushan Singh Allegation: कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली में चल रहे पहलवानों के धरने का खलिस्तानी कनेक्शन है. जी मीडिया से एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में उन्होंने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि धरने में सरदार क्यों आ रहे हैं?

Written By  Alkesh Kushwaha|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

पहलवानों के धरने का है खालिस्तानी कनेक्शन, साजिश में पाकिस्तान का भी हाथ- बृजभूषण सिंह के आरोप से मची सनसनी

Wrestlers Strike: कुश्ती संघ के अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने कहा कि दिल्ली में चल रहे पहलवानों के धरने का खलिस्तानी कनेक्शन है. जी मीडिया से एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में उन्होंने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि धरने में सरदार क्यों आ रहे हैं? कनाडा में धरना क्यों हो रहा है? बृजभूषण शरण सिंह ने धरने के पीछे पाकिस्तानी साजिश का हाथ भी होने की आशंका जताई है. 

