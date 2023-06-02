Weight Loss Mistakes: भूखे रहकर न करें वजन घटाने की कोशिश, उठाने पड़ जाएंगे ऐसे नुकसान
Weight Loss Mistakes: भूखे रहकर न करें वजन घटाने की कोशिश, उठाने पड़ जाएंगे ऐसे नुकसान

Not Eating enough: इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि जरूरत से ज्यादा खाना खाने से वजन बढ़ सकता है, लेकिन फिर वेट लूज करने के लिए भूखा रहना किसी भी तरह से समझदारी नहीं है, क्योंकि ये आपके शरीर को नुकसान ही पहुंचाएगा.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:26 AM IST

Weight Loss Mistakes: भूखे रहकर न करें वजन घटाने की कोशिश, उठाने पड़ जाएंगे ऐसे नुकसान

Hunger And Weight Loss Myth: वजन बढ़ने के बाद बॉडी का शेप अजीबोगरीब हो जाता है, इस लुक के साथ जीने में कई लोगों को शर्मिंदगी और लो कॉन्फिडेंस का सामना करना पड़ता है, इसके लिए हमारी बुरी जीवनशैली और गड़बड़ खान पान जिम्मेदार है. आमतौर पर कई लोगों को ज्यादा खाने की आदत होती है जिसकी वजह से वजन बढ़ना लाजमी है. लेकिन जब वही लोग वेट लूज करने की कोशिश करते हैं तो अचानक खाना पीना पूरी तरह से कम कर देते हैं. लेकिन भूखा रहना कोई समझदारी नहीं है, इससे सेहत को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है और आप कई बीमारियों की चपेट में आ सकते हैं.

