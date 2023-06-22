Walking Barefoot: नंगे पैर हरी घास पर चलना शुरू कर दें आप, महज 20 मिनट की रूटीन से होगा ऐसा असर
Walking Barefoot: नंगे पैर हरी घास पर चलना शुरू कर दें आप, महज 20 मिनट की रूटीन से होगा ऐसा असर

Walking On Grass In The Morning: सुबह उठकर नंगे पांव हरी घास पर टहलना सेहत के लिए बेहद लाभकारी है, इसके फायदे जानेंगे तो आप भी इस आदत को अपना लेंगे. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Walking Barefoot: नंगे पैर हरी घास पर चलना शुरू कर दें आप, महज 20 मिनट की रूटीन से होगा ऐसा असर

Benefits of Walking Barefoot on Grass: आपके बड़े बुजुर्ग अक्सर नंगे पैर घास पर चलने की सलाह देते होंगे, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि आखिर ऐसा क्यों कहा जाता है. आज के दौर में हम बिना चप्पल, जूते के बाहर नहीं निकल पाते, इसलिए नंगे पैर चलने का ट्रेंड तकरीबन खत्म हो चुका है. कई हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट भी इस बात को जोर देकर कहते कि हमें रोजाना सुबह उठकर नंगे पैर गीली घास पर कम से कम 20 मिनट जरूर टहलना चाहिए इससे होने वाले फायदों को सुनकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे.

