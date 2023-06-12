Olive Oil खाकर घटाना चाह रहे हैं Cholesterol? तो जान लें इस तेल में मिलावट को पहचानने की ट्रिक्स
Olive Oil खाकर घटाना चाह रहे हैं Cholesterol? तो जान लें इस तेल में मिलावट को पहचानने की ट्रिक्स

Olive Oil Benefits: जैतून के तेल के फायदों के बारे में हम सभी वाकिफ हैं, लेकिन कई बार हम इसे खरीदते वक्त गलती कर देते हैं और मिलावटी तेल घर ले आते हैं. आखिर इससे कैसे बचा जाए.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

Olive Oil खाकर घटाना चाह रहे हैं Cholesterol? तो जान लें इस तेल में मिलावट को पहचानने की ट्रिक्स

Cholesterol Lowering Oil: बदलती लाइफस्टाइल और अनहेल्दी फूड हैबिट्स की वजह से हमारे शरीर में बैड कॉलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा बढ़ जाती है जिससे हाई ब्लड प्रेशर और दिल की बीमारियों का खतरा पैदा हो जाता है. ऐसे में फैट कम करने के लिए अक्सर ऑलिव ऑयल (Olive Oil) के सेवन की सलाह दी जाती है. भारत में जैतून के तेल की पैदावार काफी कम होती है, ये ज्यादातर मिडिल ईस्ट और मेडिटेरियन कंट्रीज से आयात किया जाता है, इसके कारण ये आम कुकिंग ऑयल के मुकाबले थोड़ा महंगा मिलता है. ऐसे में इस तेल को कम दाम पर बेचने के लिए धड़ल्ले से मिलावट की जाती है. इसलिए इसे खरीदने से पहले असली-नकली को पहचानने का तरीका आपको पता होना चाहिए.

