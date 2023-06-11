Teeth Cavity: कैविटी ने कर रखा है परेशान? दांतों को सड़न से बचाने के लिए जरूर करें ऐसे उपाय
Teeth Cavity: कैविटी ने कर रखा है परेशान? दांतों को सड़न से बचाने के लिए जरूर करें ऐसे उपाय

Dental Health: दांतों की सड़न से हमें काफी दर्द होता है और खानी पीने में भी दिक्कतें आने लगती हैं, इससे बचने के लिए पहले ही सतर्क हो जाएं तो बेहतर है. 

How To Prevent Teeth Cavity: दांत हमारे शरीर के काफी अहम अंग हैं, अगर ये न हो तो हम लजीज खाने का लुत्फ उठाने से महरूम रह जाएंगे, अगर हम कुछ मीठा, ठंडा या सोडा युक्त चीजों का सेवन करते हैं तो इससे दांतों पर काफी बुरा असर पड़ता है. आज के दौर में बच्चों से लेकर मिडिल एज ग्रुप के लोगों को कैविटी से परेशान रहते हैं. इससे दांतों में सड़न और तेज दर्द का अहसास होता है. जब हम अजीबोगरीब चीजें खाते हैं या फिर भोजन दातों में फंस जाते हैं तो इससे सड़न पैदा होती है. भविष्य में ऐसी दिक्कतों से बचने के लिए आपको आज ही अलर्ट हो जाना चाहिए. 

