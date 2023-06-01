Samakonasana Benefits: इस योगासन के जरिए रीढ़ की हड्डी होगी मजबूत, रोजाना करें ट्राई
topStories1hindi1720137
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Samakonasana Benefits: इस योगासन के जरिए रीढ़ की हड्डी होगी मजबूत, रोजाना करें ट्राई

Samakonasana Steps: समकोणासन योग कि वो विधि है जिससे शरीर में लचीलापन आता है और साथ ही रीढ़ की हड्डी में भी सुधार होता है, लेकिन ऐसा करने के दौरान कुछ सावधानियां भी जरूर बरतें.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Samakonasana Benefits: इस योगासन के जरिए रीढ़ की हड्डी होगी मजबूत, रोजाना करें ट्राई

Benefits Of Samakonasana: योग (Yoga)का हमारे जीवन में काफी महत्व है. कहते हैं कि जिसने योग को अपना लिया वो हमेशा निरोग रहता है. वैसे तो सभी योगासन हमारी सेहत के लिए लाभदायक होते हैं, लेकिन किसी विशेष समस्या या बीमारी से निजात पाने के लिए हर योगासन की अपनी एक अहमियत होती है. आज हम आपको समकोणासन के फायदों के बारे में बताने जा रहा

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग