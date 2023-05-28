Tiredness: दफ्तर में काम करते-करते होने लगी थकान? इस तरह वापस आएगी एनर्जी
Tiredness In Workplace: अगर आप ऑफिस में थके रहेंगे तो आपके करियर पर भी बुरा असर पड़ सकता है, ऐसे में सुबह उठकर कुछ जरूरी कम उठाने होंगे ताकि शरीर में फुल एनर्जी आ सके. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

How To Remove Fatigue: हम में से कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं जो ऑफिस में काम करते वक्त जल्दी थकने लगते है, फिर सुस्ती और बदन दर्द का सामना करना पड़ता है, ऐसे में नॉर्मल तरीके से काम करना मुश्किल हो जाता है. अक्सर इसकी वजह से लो फील होता, इस स्थिति को बिलकुल भी हल्के में न लें वरना आप कई गंभीर बीमारियों की चपेट में आ सकते हैं. बेहतर है कि आप ऐसे काम करें जिससे बॉडी में एनर्जी लेवल बढ़ जाए. आइए जानते हैं कि इस स्थिति से बचने के लिए आप क्या-क्या उपाय कर सकते हैं.

