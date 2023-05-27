Workout से पहले क्यों Warm Up करने की क्यों दी जाती है सलाह? जिम जाने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर
Workout से पहले क्यों Warm Up करने की क्यों दी जाती है सलाह? जिम जाने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

Why Warm Up Is Important: इस बात में कोई शक नहीं कि एक हेल्दी लाइफ जीने के लिए एक्सरसाइज जरूरी है, लेकिन वॉर्मअप को अगर आप जरूरी नहीं समझ रहे तो बहुत बड़ी गलती कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Workout से पहले क्यों Warm Up करने की क्यों दी जाती है सलाह? जिम जाने से पहले पढ़ लें ये खबर

Warm Up Before Workout: खुद को हेल्दी और फिट रखने के लिए वर्कआउट बेहद जरूरी है, कई लोग वजन कम करने के लिए ये तरीका अपनाते हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है कि एक्सरसाइज से पहले थोड़ा वॉर्मअप भी जरूरी है, क्योंकि इससे आपका शरीर कई खतरों से बच जाएगा. मौजूदा दौर में जिम जाने का चलन ज्यादा बढ़ गया है, लेकिन जोश में आकर हेवी वर्कआउट करने के बजाए कुछ सावधानियां भी जरूरी है, वॉर्मअप करना इसी सावधानियों का एक अहम हिस्सा है.

