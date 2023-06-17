Foods To Avoid After 30s: तीसवां बर्थडे मनाने के बाद न खाएं ये चीजें, वरना जल्द आ जाएगा 'बुढ़ापा'
Diet During Thirty: 30 की उम्र में भले ही आप ज्यादा बीमार नहीं पड़ते हों, लेकिन फूड हैबिट्स को लेकर वक्त से पहले अलर्ट होना जरूरी है, वरना भविष्य में कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है. 

Foods To Avoid After 30s: तीसवां बर्थडे मनाने के बाद न खाएं ये चीजें, वरना जल्द आ जाएगा 'बुढ़ापा'

Foods To Avoid After The Age Of 30: जैसे-जैसे हमारी उम्र बढ़ती है वैसे-वैसे हमारे शरीर के जरूरतें बदलने लगती है. जब हम 30 की उम्र पार कर जाते हैं तब खाने-पीने को लेकर काफी सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए वरना हम ऐसी-ऐसी बीमारियों का सामना करने लगेंगे कि वक्त से पहले बुढ़ापे का असर आ जाएगा. इस एज में हमारी बॉडी में कई तरह के चेंजेज आते जिसके कारण थकान, ज्वाइंट पेट, बदन दर्द और कई परेशानियां हो सकती है. हालांकि इस उम्र में हमारा शरीर कमजोर नहीं होता, लेकिन फिर भी सही डाइट ही लेना चाहिए.

