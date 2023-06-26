Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: इंडियन नेवी में नौकरी के लिए आज से करें आवेदन, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: इंडियन नेवी में नौकरी के लिए आज से करें आवेदन, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल

Indian Navy Agniveer MR: वैकेंसी के आधार पर सभी तरह से फाइनल स्क्रीनिंग के लिए अर्हता प्राप्त करने वाले सभी उम्मीदवारों की एक मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार की जाएगी.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023: इंडियन नेवी में नौकरी के लिए आज से करें आवेदन, ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल

Indian Navy Sarkari Naukri:  भारतीय नौसेना ने अग्निवीर एमआर 02/2023 नवंबर बैच के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं. आवेदन प्रक्रिया 26 जून से शुरू होगी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की आखिरी तारीख 2 जुलाई है. उम्मीदवार भारतीय नौसेना की आधिकारिक साइट join Indiannavy.gov.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

