Gold Price: गोल्ड ज्वैलरी हो गई सस्ती, चांदी भी 2000 रुपये फिसली, चेक करें 10 ग्राम का भाव

Gold Price Update: पिछले 2 दिनों में चांदी की कीमतों में करीब 2000 रुपये की गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. इसके अलावा सोने के भाव में 2 दिन में करीब 600 रुपये की गिरावट देखने को मिली है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Gold Price Today Delhi: सोना और चांदी (Gold-Silver Price) खरीदने वालों के लिए लगातार दूसरे दिन अच्छी खबर है. गोल्ड ज्वैलरी आज भी सस्ती हो गई है. पिछले 2 दिनों में चांदी की कीमतों में करीब 2000 रुपये की गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है. इसके अलावा सोने के भाव में 2 दिन में करीब 600 रुपये की गिरावट देखने को मिली है. ग्लोबल मार्केट में आई गिरावट का असर घरेलू बाजार में भी देखने को मिल रहा है. आज की गिरावट के बाद में सोने का भाव 59,550 रुपये के करीब क्लोज हुआ है. HDFC Securities ने इस बारे में जानकारी दी है. 

