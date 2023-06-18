PPF Account: हर पेरेंट्स को बच्चों के लिए यहां करना चाहिए निवेश, जानिए पीपीएफ खाता खुलवाने के हैं क्या फायदे
PPF Account: हर पेरेंट्स को बच्चों के लिए यहां करना चाहिए निवेश, जानिए पीपीएफ खाता खुलवाने के हैं क्या फायदे

PPF For Minor: सभी पेरेंट्स को अपने बच्चों के नाम पर पीपीएफ अकाउंट जरूर खोलना चाहिए, क्योंकि इसके कई फायदे हैं. अगर 3 साल की उम्र में बच्चे का पीपीएफ अकाउंट खोलते हैं तो जब उसके 18 साल तक होने तक यह मैच्योर हो जाएगा.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

PPF Account: हर पेरेंट्स को बच्चों के लिए यहां करना चाहिए निवेश, जानिए पीपीएफ खाता खुलवाने के हैं क्या फायदे

PPF Account Benefits: पीपीएफ में आपको गारंटीड और टैक्स फ्री रिटर्न मिलता है. पब्लिक प्रविडेंट (PPF) एक छोटी बचत योजना (Small Savings Scheme) है, जिसमें पिछले कुछ दशकों से निवेशक बहुत ज्यादा भरोसा जता रहे हैं. आप अपने नाम पर तो खाता खोले ही साथ ही आप अपने बच्चे के नाम पर भी अकाउंट खोल सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं बच्चे के नाम पर पीपीएफ अकाउंट खुलवाने के क्या फायदे हैं.

