SEBI: निवेशकों का फंसा हुआ पैसा निकालने के लिए सेबी उठाएगा कदम, बेच देगा ये चीज
Auction the Properties: भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) निवेशकों का पैसा निकालने के लिए 28 जून को 51 करोड़ रुपये के कुल आरक्षित मूल्य के साथ सात कंपनियों की 17 संपत्तियों की नीलामी करेगा. इन कंपनियों में एमपीएस ग्रुप, टावर इन्फोटेक और विबग्योर ग्रुप शामिल हैं.

Jun 01, 2023

Investment: निवेशकों की हितों की रक्षा के लिए भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) की ओर से कई कदम उठाए जाते हैं. वहीं निवेशकों का फंसा हुआ पैसा निकालने के लिए भी अब सेबी की ओर से कदम उठाया जाने वाला है. इसके लिए सेबी की ओर से कुछ संपत्तियों की नीलामी की जाने वाली है. इसकी अब जानकारी भी सामने आ गई है.

