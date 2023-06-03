Indian Railway: ट्रेन की खिड़कियों में लोहे की रॉड.. क्या जान बचाने से ज्यादा बन जाती हैं मौत का सबब?
Indian Railway: ट्रेन की खिड़कियों में लोहे की रॉड.. क्या जान बचाने से ज्यादा बन जाती हैं मौत का सबब?

Train Accident: हादसे को लेकर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो चुका है. इसी बीच इस दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है. बड़ा सवाल यह भी है कि तीन ट्रेनें कैसे टकराईं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेन के कोच में के विंडो में लगी लोहे की रॉड भी चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं.

Indian Railway: ट्रेन की खिड़कियों में लोहे की रॉड.. क्या जान बचाने से ज्यादा बन जाती हैं मौत का सबब?

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार शाम हुए रेल हादसे में 280 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं. हादसे को लेकर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर शुरू हो चुका है. इसी बीच इस दुर्घटना के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है. बड़ा सवाल यह भी है कि तीन ट्रेनें कैसे टकराईं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेन के कोच में के विंडो में लगी लोहे की रॉड भी चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोगों ने दुर्घटना के बाद की कुछ तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर करते हुए यह कहा कि यह लोहे की रॉड इतनी मजबूत होती है कि अंदर बैठे यात्री इसे तोड़कर बाहर नहीं आ सकते हैं. इस लोहे की रॉड का दुर्घटना के बाद क्या भूमिका होनी चाहिए. क्या ये मौत का सबब हैं.

