 Viral Tiger Video: घर की छत से लटका था बच्चा, तभी दबे पांव पहुंच गया खतरनाक बाघ; फिर जो हुआ उस पर यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे आप
Viral Tiger and Child Video: घर की छत पर खेल रहा बच्चा नीचे पैर लटकाने लगा. तभी एक खतरनाक बाघ दबे पांव वहां पहुंच गया. इसके बाद जो हुआ, उस पर आप यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Shocking Tiger Video: सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर ऐसे वीडियो वायरल होते रहते हैं, जिन्हें देखकर लोग हैरत में पड़ जाते हैं. इनमें से कुछ ऐसे वीडियोज भी होते हैं, जिन्हें देखकर रीढ़ की हड्डी में सिहरन दौड़ जाती है. ऐसा ही एक वीडियो इंटरनेट पर खूब शेयर हो रहा है, जिनमें एक छोटा बच्चा घर की छत से लटका हुआ है और उसके नीचे खतरनाक बाघ खड़ा होकर उसे घूर रहा है. दोनों के बीच महज 2 फुट की दूरी है. इसके बाद जो हुआ, उसके बारे में आप सोच भी नहीं पाएंगे. 

