Greece Boat Tragedy: नाव हादसे में पाकिस्तान के 300 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत की आशंका, 400 थे सवार
Greece Boat Tragedy: नाव हादसे में पाकिस्तान के 300 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत की आशंका, 400 थे सवार

Greece Boat Tragedy: पिछले सप्ताह जब नौका डूबी, उस समय उसमें 400 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों के साथ ही मिस्र के 200 और सीरिया के 150 नागरिक सवार थे. उनमें सीरियाई महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल थे.

Jun 20, 2023, 06:59 AM IST

Greece Boat Tragedy: नाव हादसे में पाकिस्तान के 300 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत की आशंका, 400 थे सवार

Greece Boat Tragedy: यूनान के तट के निकट लगभग 750 यात्रियों से भरी हुई नौका के डूबने से 300 से अधिक पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों की मौत होने की आशंका है. एक वरिष्ठ नेता ने यह जानकारी दी. इस बीच, एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान सरकार ने मानव तस्करों पर नकेल कसते हुए देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से कम से कम 12 संदिग्ध लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है.

