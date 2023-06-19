Sehar Shinwari Troll: 'इसको दोस्त नहीं, भीख बोलते हैं', एक्ट्रेस ने चीन-पाक के रिश्तों पर किया ट्वीट, लोगों ने ले ली मौज
Pakistan Actress Troll: यह पहली बार नहीं है, जब पाक एक्ट्रेस सेहर ट्वीट को लेकर ट्रोल हुई हों. पहले भी उन्होंने भारत के खिलाफ खूब अपशब्द बोले थे. उन्होंने ट्वीट में कहा था कि भारत को चीन और पाकिस्तान की दोस्ती से जलन क्यों होती है?

Jun 19, 2023

Pakistan-China Friendship: खाली खजाना, बढ़ती महंगाई और त्राहिमाम करती जनता. पाकिस्तान के आर्थिक हालात से पूरी दुनिया रूबरू है. इस बीच पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री सेहर शिनवारी अपने ही एक बयान पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल हो गईं. शिनवारी ने चीन की तारीफों के पुल बांधते हुए ट्वीट किया था. उन्होंने इसमें लिखा, हमारी दोस्ती चीन के साथ हिमालय से भी ऊंची है और समंदर जितनी गहरी है. पाकिस्तान-चीन की दोस्ती जिंदाबाद.

