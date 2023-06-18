Imran Khan: इमरान खान की बढ़ती जा रही मुश्किलें, बहन समेत इस केस में पेश होने का मिला समन
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Imran Khan: इमरान खान की बढ़ती जा रही मुश्किलें, बहन समेत इस केस में पेश होने का मिला समन

Pakistan Political Crisis: पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के प्रमुख इमरान खान को 19 जून को एसीई हेडक्वॉर्टर्स में, जबकि उज्मा और उनके पति को एसीई महानिदेशक के सामने पेश होने को कहा गया है. प्रवक्ता ने दावा किया कि एसीई के पास, लैय्या भ्रष्टाचार मामले में खान के शामिल होने के पक्के सबूत हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की मुश्किलें थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं. 625 एकड़ जमीन फर्जी तरीके से औने-पौने दाम पर खरीदने से जुड़े एक मामले में उनको सोमवार को एंटी करप्शन ऑर्गनाइजेशन (एसीई) के आगे पेश होने को कहा गया है. एसीई ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान के पंजाब प्रांत के लैय्या जिले में भ्रष्टाचार के एक मामले में खान,उनकी बहन उज्मा खान और उनके पति अहद मजीद को समन जारी किया गया है.

