Bilawal Bhutto Zardari News: बिलावल भुट्टो जरदारी ने अपनी बात को आगे बढ़ाते हुए कहा, 'पाकिस्तान परस्पर सम्मान और संप्रभु समानता के आधार पर भारत के साथ सहयोगात्मक और अच्छे पड़ोसियों वाले संबंध बनाए रखने को भी प्रतिबद्ध है.' 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

SCO समिट में भागीदारी के मौके तलाश रहा था PAK, भारत ने कर दिया खेल!

India announced virtual SCO meeting: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के विदेश मंत्री (Foreign minister) बिलावल भुट्टो-जरदारी (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) ने शुक्रवार को बताया कि पाकिस्तान एससीओ की बैठक (SCO Summit) में प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ (Shehbaz Sharif) की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए तरीकों की तलाश कर रहा था, लेकिन अचानक भारत ने डिजिटल बैठक आयोजित करने की घोषणा करके हमारे मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया. बिलावल एक विचारक संस्था ‘इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ स्ट्रैटेजिक स्टडीज इस्लामाबाद (ISSI)’ की 50वीं वर्षगांठ के अवसर पर आयोजित समारोह को संबोधित कर रहे थे.

