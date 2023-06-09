Pakistan: क्या बुशरा बीबी छोड़ देंगी इमरान खान का साथ, पति के खिलाफ देंगी गवाही?
topStories1hindi1730610
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan: क्या बुशरा बीबी छोड़ देंगी इमरान खान का साथ, पति के खिलाफ देंगी गवाही?

Pakistan Politics:  बुशरा बीबी ने मंगलवार (6 जून) को लाहौर हाई कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया और एक याचिका दायर कर देश भर में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज सभी मामलों में गिरफ्तारी से संरक्षण का अनुरोध किया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Trending Photos

Pakistan: क्या बुशरा बीबी छोड़ देंगी इमरान खान का साथ, पति के खिलाफ देंगी गवाही?

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व इमरान खान अपने जीवन के सबसे मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रहे हैं. वह कई मामलों का सामना कर रहे हैं. सरकार उनके समर्थकों पर शिकंजा कस रही. कई बड़े नेता उनकी पार्टी पीटीआई छोड़ चुके हैं. ऐसे में यह अटकलें भी लगाई जा रही हैं कि उनकी पत्नी बुशरा बीबी भी उनका साथ छोड़ रही हैं. दरअसल इन अटकलों का आधार है कि पाकिस्तान के आज टीवी की एक खबर जिसके मुताबिक नेशनल क्राइम एजेंसी ने इमरान खान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी को अल-कादिर ट्रस्ट में गवाह बनाने का फैसला किया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी