China Dog Meat Festival: इस देश में आई कुत्तों की शामत, डॉग मीट फेस्ट में टॉर्चर कर उतार रहे मौत के घाट

Yulin dog meat festival China: चीन के यूलिन (Yulin meat market) में डॉग मीट फेस्टिवल चल रहा है. वहां हजारों कुत्ते रोजाना मौत के घाट उतारे जा रहे हैं. कुत्तों पर होने वाले अत्याचार की तस्वीरें पशु प्रेमियों को विचलित कर रही हैं. अवैध मीट मार्केट (Meat market China) में कुत्तों को जलाकर और फ्राई करके मार्केट में बेचा जाता है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Animal cruelty in China: चीन में जानवरों के साथ होने वाली बर्बरता के किस्से पूरी दुनिया में मशहूर है. चीन में सांप, कुत्ता, सुअर, समेत शायद ही कोई ऐसा जानवर हो जो लोगों के मुंह का निवाला न बनता हो. फिलहाल तो चीन में कुत्तों की शामत आ गई है. वहां एक ऐसा डॉग मीट फेस्टिवल चल रहा है. जिसमें स्वाद के नाम पर मारे जा रहे बेगुनाह कुत्तों की चीखें पूरी पूरी दुनिया में गूंज रही हैं. आपको बताते चलें कि यूलिन का Lychee and Dog Meat Festival चीन का कोई पारंपरिक फेस्टिवल नहीं है, जहां पर किसी प्रथा के नाम पर कुत्तों को खाया जाता हो. 

