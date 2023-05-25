Ganga Dussehra 2023: गंगा दशहरा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, ये उपाय कराएंगे धन प्राप्ति!
Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date: इस साल 30 मई, मंगलवार को गंगा दशहरा मनाया जाएगा. गंगा दशहरा के दिन कुछ बेहद शुभ योग बन रहे हैं, जिससे दान-पुण्‍य, उपायों से कई गुना ज्‍यादा फल मिलेगा. 

May 25, 2023

Ganga Dussehra 2023 kab hai: ज्‍येष्‍ठ शुक्‍ल की दशमी को गंगा दशहरा मनाया जाता है. गंगा दशहरा के दिन ही मां गंगा धरती पर अवतरित हुईं थीं. इस साल यह पर्व 30 मई, मंगलवार को मनाया जाएगा. गंगा दशहरा के दिन गंगा नदी में स्‍नान करना, दान-पुण्‍य करना बहुत लाभ देता है. इस दिन मां गंगा की विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है. इस साल गंगा दशहरा और भी महत्‍वपूर्ण है क्‍योंकि यह बड़ा मंगल के दिन पड़ रहा है. ज्‍येष्‍ठ मई का चौथा बड़ा मंगल 30 मई को गंगा दशहरा के दिन ही पड़ रहा है. इसके अलावा भी कुछ शुभ योगों का संयोग बन रहा है. इस दिन गंगा नदी में स्‍नान करने से सारे पाप धुल जाते हैं, साथ ही जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि आती है. 

