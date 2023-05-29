कल गंगा दशहरा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, इन मंत्रों का करें जाप, कुंडली के ग्रह दोष होंगे दूर
कल गंगा दशहरा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, इन मंत्रों का करें जाप, कुंडली के ग्रह दोष होंगे दूर

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date: ज्‍येष्‍ठ शुक्‍ल की दशमी के दिन पवित्र गंगा नदी धरती पर अवतरित हुई हैं, इस दिन को गंगा दशहरा पर्व के तौर पर मनाया जाता है. इस बार गंगा दशहरा पर बेहद शुभ योग बन रहा है.

May 29, 2023

कल गंगा दशहरा पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, इन मंत्रों का करें जाप, कुंडली के ग्रह दोष होंगे दूर

Ganga Dussehra 2023 kab hai: साल 2023 में गंगा दशहरा पर्व कल 30 मई 2023, मंगलवार को मनाया जाएगा. ज्‍येष्‍ठ शुक्‍ल की दशमी तिथि 30 मई को पड़ रही है. माना जाता है कि इसी दिन गंगा नदी भगवान शिव की जटाओं से निकलकर धरती पर आई थीं. हिंदू धर्म में मां गंगा को बेहद पवित्र और पूजनीय माना गया है. गंगा नदी में स्‍नान करने से सारे पाप धुल जाते हैं, मोक्ष मिलता है. जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि आती है. 

