लखनऊ नहीं लक्ष्‍मणपुरी! क्‍या है इसके पीछे की कहानी, प्रभु राम ने दी थी तोहफे में?
topStories1hindi1723983
Hindi Newsधर्म

लखनऊ नहीं लक्ष्‍मणपुरी! क्‍या है इसके पीछे की कहानी, प्रभु राम ने दी थी तोहफे में?

Lucknow: उत्‍तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के नाम को लेकर लगातार चर्चा चल रही है. कुछ लोग इसका नाम बदलकर लक्ष्‍मणपुर करने की मांग कर रहे हैं तो कुछ इसके विरोध में हैं. आइए जानते हैं इस शहर के नाम से जुड़ी पौराणिक कथा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

लखनऊ नहीं लक्ष्‍मणपुरी! क्‍या है इसके पीछे की कहानी, प्रभु राम ने दी थी तोहफे में?

History of Lucknow: लखनऊ को नबावों का शहर कहा जाता है. वहीं इससे पहले के इतिहास और पौराणिक कथाओं पर नजर डालें तो इसके नाम और अस्तित्‍व से जुड़ी कुछ अलग कहानियां सामने आती हैं. बार-बार इस विषय पर मांग उठती रहती है कि लखनऊ का नाम बदल लक्ष्मणपुर या लखनपुर कर दिया जाए. आइए आज जानते हैं कि लखनऊ का नाम बदलने की मांग के पीछे इस शहर की क्‍या कहानी हैं, या धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में इस शहर को लेकर क्‍या पौराणिक कथाएं या किवदंतियां हैं, आज जानते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह