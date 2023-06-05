घर में गुडलक लेकर आते हैं ये खूबसूरत फूल, धन से भर जाती है तिजोरी!
घर में गुडलक लेकर आते हैं ये खूबसूरत फूल, धन से भर जाती है तिजोरी!

Flower Plant Vastu for Home: घर में कुछ फूलों के पौधों का होना धन की बरसात करवा सकता है. वास्‍तु शास्‍त्र में इन फ्लॉवर प्‍लांट्स को घर के लिए बेहद शुभ माना गया है. 

Vastu Shastra: फूलों की खूबसूरती सभी का मन मोह लेती है. देवी-देवताओं को भी फूल प्रिय हैं. फूल माहौल में खुशी, ताजगी और सकारात्‍मकता लाते हैं इसलिए खास मौकों, पूजा-पाठ में फूलों का उपयोग जरूरी तौर पर होता है. घर-आंगन, बालकनी में फूलों के पौधे वातावरण को अलग ही रंग दे देते हैं. वहीं कुछ फ्लावर प्‍लांट्स तो धन को चुंबक की तरह आकर्षित करते हैं, ऐसे घरों में मां लक्ष्‍मी हमेशा वास करती हैं. इसलिए धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में भी इन पौधों को बेहद शुभ माना गया है. आइए जानते हैं कि कौनसे पौधे घर के लिए शुभ होते हैं, जो सौभाग्‍य, पैसा और खुशियां लाते हैं. 

