इस साल नागपंचमी पर बन रहा विशेष संयोग, जानें तारीख, पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त और उपाय
इस साल नागपंचमी पर बन रहा विशेष संयोग, जानें तारीख, पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त और उपाय

Nag Panchami 2023 kab hai: नाग देवता की पूजा के महापर्व नागपंचमी पर इस साल बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है. इस संयोग में नाग देवता और भगवान शिव की पूजा करना कुंडली के दोष दूर करेगा और सुख-समृद्धि देगा. 

Jun 14, 2023

इस साल नागपंचमी पर बन रहा विशेष संयोग, जानें तारीख, पूजा शुभ मुहूर्त और उपाय

Nag Panchami 2023 date in Hindi: शिव भक्‍तों को सावन के महीने का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है. सावन महीने में ही नागपंचमी का त्‍योहार मनाया जाता है, इस दिन नाग देवता की पूजा की जाती है. नाग पंचमी श्रावण मास के शुक्‍ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि को मनाते हैं. भगवान शिव अपने गले में नाग देवता को धारण करते हैं. इस साल नाग पंचमी पर एक बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है, जिससे नाग देवता और भगवान शिव की पूजा करने से विशेष लाभ होगा. साथ ही कुंडली में काल सर्प दोष हो तो उससे निजात पाने के लिए अच्‍छा मौका मिलेगा. 

