रोज पूजा में घंटी बजाने वाले भी नहीं जानते ये रहस्‍य, बहुत खास है बात!
topStories1hindi1742964
Hindi Newsधर्म

रोज पूजा में घंटी बजाने वाले भी नहीं जानते ये रहस्‍य, बहुत खास है बात!

Garuda Ghanti: मंदिर या पूजा घर में बिना घंटी बजाए पूजा पूरी नहीं मानी जाती है. इसलिए अधिकांश लोग रोज पूजा में घंटी बजाते हैं. हालांकि कम ही लोग ये बात जानते हैं कि घंटी पर किस देवता का चित्र होता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

रोज पूजा में घंटी बजाने वाले भी नहीं जानते ये रहस्‍य, बहुत खास है बात!

Why is Garuda on ghanti?: मंदिर हो या पूजा घर एक चीज दोनों जगह जरूर होती है, वह है घंटी या घंटा. बिना घंटा या घंटी बजाए पूजा-पाठ पूरी नहीं मानी जाती है. इसलिए मंदिर के द्वार पर ही घंटा लगा रहता है और लोग प्रवेश करते समय घंटा जरूर बजाते हैं. घंटी बजाने का धार्मिक महत्‍व है, इसके अलावा वैज्ञानिक तौर पर भी यह बात प्रमाणित हो चुकी है कि घंटे की आवाज माहौल में सकारात्‍मकता लाती है. रोजाना घंटी या घंटा बजाने वाले सभी लोग यह नहीं जानते हैं कि घंटी पर किस देवता का चित्र होता है और क्‍यों होता है? 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई