Ramayana In Southeast Asia: रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...

Ramayana Versions in Southeast Asia : रावण की बेटी का उल्लेख किया गया है. यही नहीं, रामायण के इन संस्करण में रावण की बेटी को हनुमानजी से प्रेम होने का जिक्र भी किया गया है.

Ravan Daughter Story : रामायण के प्रचलन न केवल भारत में बल्कि पूरे विश्व में हैं. दुनिया भर में श्रीराम, संकटमोचन के भक्त हैं, और इनसे जुड़ी काफी कहानियां भी प्रसिद्ध हैं. वाल्मीकि रामायण के अलावा भी कई देशों में रामायण के अलग-अलग संस्करण उपलब्ध हैं. जिसमें रावण की बेटी का उल्लेख किया गया है. यही नहीं, रामायण के इन संस्करण में रावण की बेटी को हनुमानजी से प्रेम होने का जिक्र भी किया गया है.

