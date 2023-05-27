Ravivar Ke Upay: रविवार को दूध से करें ये आसान उपाय, करियर की समस्या हो या पैसे की तंगी सब होंगे दूर
topStories1hindi1713944
Hindi Newsधर्म

Ravivar Ke Upay: रविवार को दूध से करें ये आसान उपाय, करियर की समस्या हो या पैसे की तंगी सब होंगे दूर

Vastu Tips For Wealth :  सूर्य की स्थिति कमजोर होने पर लोगों को नौकरी और कारोबार से संबंधी तो कई जीवन की अन्य समस्याएं पैदा होती है. इसके साथ ही कुंडली में सूर्य की खराब स्थिति आपके पिता से रिश्ते भी खराब करता है. ऐसे ही समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कई उपाय बताए गए हैं.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ravivar Ke Upay: रविवार को दूध से करें ये आसान उपाय, करियर की समस्या हो या पैसे की तंगी सब होंगे दूर

Ravivar ke Upay in Hindi :  ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार, सूर्य देव को सभी नौ ग्रह का राजा कहा गया है, लेकिन आपकी कुंडली में सूर्य ग्रह की स्थिति कमजोर है तो आपको कई तरह की समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है.  सूर्य की स्थिति कमजोर होने पर लोगों को नौकरी और कारोबार से संबंधी तो कई जीवन की अन्य समस्याएं पैदा होती है. इसके साथ ही कुंडली में सूर्य की खराब स्थिति आपके पिता से रिश्ते भी खराब करता है. ऐसे ही समस्याओं के निवारण के लिए ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कई उपाय बताए गए हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं इन उपायों के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर