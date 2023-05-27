Shani Remedy: शनिवार के दिन ये राशि के लोग आज से शुरू करें ये काम, अमीर बनने में नहीं लगेगा समय
Shani Remedy: शनिवार के दिन ये राशि के लोग आज से शुरू करें ये काम, अमीर बनने में नहीं लगेगा समय

Shani Favourite Rashi: कहते हैं कि शनि देव की कुदृष्टि व्यक्ति को पूरी तरह से बर्बाद कर देती है. ऐसे में कर्क, वृश्चिक, मकर और कुंभ राशि के जातकों पर इस समय शनि की साढ़े साती चल रही है. शनि के दुष्प्रभावों से बचने के लिए नियमित रूप से ये काम जरूर करें.

 

May 27, 2023

Shani Remedy: शनिवार के दिन ये राशि के लोग आज से शुरू करें ये काम, अमीर बनने में नहीं लगेगा समय

Shani Kavach Path Benefits: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार शनि देव को न्याय के देवता और कर्म फलदाता के नाम से जाना जाता है. कहते हैं कि शनि देव की टेढ़ी दृष्टि जिस भी व्यक्ति पर पड़ती है, उसे कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है. इतना ही नहीं, व्यक्ति का जीवन समस्याओं से घिरा रहता है.वैदिक ज्योतिष में शनि को क्रूर ग्रह माना गया है. कहते हैं कि शनि देव व्यक्ति के कर्मों के अनुसार ही फल प्रदान करते हैं.

