Shivling jalabhishek Niyam: शिवलिंग पर जलाभिषेक करते समय रखें इस दिशा का ध्यान, महादेव बरसाएंगे भरपूर कृपा
topStories1hindi1713471
Hindi Newsधर्म

Shivling jalabhishek Niyam: शिवलिंग पर जलाभिषेक करते समय रखें इस दिशा का ध्यान, महादेव बरसाएंगे भरपूर कृपा

Rules Of jalabhishek: मान्यता है कि शिवजी जल चढ़ाने से ही भक्तों से प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. लेकिन जल चढ़ाने के ज्योतिष शास्त्र में कुछ नियम बताएं गए हैं, जिन्हें नहीं मानने वालों को शिवजी के क्रोध का सामना करना पड़ता है.  

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Shivling jalabhishek Niyam: शिवलिंग पर जलाभिषेक करते समय रखें इस दिशा का ध्यान, महादेव बरसाएंगे भरपूर कृपा

Shivling jalabhishek Niyam: हफ्ते का हर दिन किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित है. सोमवार का दिन भगवान शिव की आराधना का दिन है. माना जाता है कि शिवजी मात्र जल चढ़ाने से ही भक्तों से प्रसन्न हो जाते और उनकी हर मनोकामना पूरी करते हैं. लेकिन शिवलिंग पर जल चढ़ाते समय दिशा का ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी होता है. कहते हैं कि गलत तरीके से या गलत दिशा में खड़े होकर शिवलिंग पर जल चढ़ाने से भोलेनाथ रुष्ट हो जाते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!