Vastu Dosh Upay : घर की इस दिशा में पितरों का वास, भूलकर न करें ये काम; पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने
topStories1hindi1723488
Hindi Newsधर्म

Vastu Dosh Upay : घर की इस दिशा में पितरों का वास, भूलकर न करें ये काम; पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

Pitr Dosh In Kundali:  घर की दक्षिण दिशा पितरों को ही समर्पित है. मान्यता है कि इस दिशा में कुछ चीजों को रखने से घर में पितर दोष पैदा होने लगता है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Dosh Upay : घर की इस दिशा में पितरों का वास, भूलकर न करें ये काम; पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

Pitr Dosh Upay: हिंदू धर्म में पितृपक्ष का विशेष महत्व है. पितृपक्ष 15 दिन तक चलते हैं इसमें पितरों को याद कर उनका पिंडदान, तर्पण, श्राद्ध कर्म आदि किया जाता है. घर की दक्षिण दिशा पितरों को ही समर्पित है. मान्यता है कि इस दिशा में कुछ चीजों को रखने से घर में पितर दोष पैदा होने लगता है. अगर आपके घर में पितर दोष की समस्याएं उत्पन्न होती हैं तो आपको करियर से लेकर आर्थिक तंगी जैसी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं इन गलतियों के बारे में और सुधार के बारे में. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!