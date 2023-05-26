Kapal Kriya in Sanatan Dharma: अंतिम संस्कार में शव के सिर पर आखिर क्यों मारा जाता है डंडा? आपको झकझोर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह
Kapal Kriya in Sanatan Dharma: अंतिम संस्कार में शव के सिर पर आखिर क्यों मारा जाता है डंडा? आपको झकझोर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह

Kapal Kriya: किसी शव के अंतिम संस्कार के वक्त परिजनों को डंडे से शव का सिर तोड़ने के लिए कहा जाता है. आखिर ऐसा क्यों किया जाता है. आज हम आपको झकझोर देने वाली इसके पीछे की वजहों के बारे में आपको बताएंगे. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:02 AM IST

Kapal Kriya in Sanatan Dharma: अंतिम संस्कार में शव के सिर पर आखिर क्यों मारा जाता है डंडा? आपको झकझोर देगी इसके पीछे की वजह

Why Kapal Kriya is done in Sanatan Dharma: सनातन धर्म में कुल 16 संस्कारों का वर्णन किया गया है, जिसमें अंतिम और 16वां मृत्यु संस्कार है. इस संस्कार के साथ ही आत्मा इस जीवन से विदा लेकर दूसरे लोक की ओर प्रस्थान कर जाती है. किसी मृतक की अंत्येष्टि के दौरान आत्मा की मुक्ति के लिए कई सारी क्रियाएं की जाती हैं. इन्हीं में से एक क्रिया है कपाल क्रिया. इस क्रिया में अंत्येष्टि के दौरान मृतक के सिर में डंडा मारकर उसे तोड़ा जाता है. आखिर ऐसा क्यों किया जाता है. इसका अंतिम संस्कार से क्या संबंध हैं. काफी सारे लोग इस बारे में नहीं जानते होंगे. आज हम इस बारे में आपको विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

