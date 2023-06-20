MPL 2023: 6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6... 16 गेंदों में 90 रन, किसी गेंदबाज को नहीं बख्शा, लगाया सबसे तेज शतक
MPL 2023: 6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6... 16 गेंदों में 90 रन, किसी गेंदबाज को नहीं बख्शा, लगाया सबसे तेज शतक

Maharashtra Premier League 2023: टी20 क्रिकेट में एक बल्लेबाज ने ऐसा खेल दिखाया कि मैदान में बैठे दर्शकों के साथ-साथ खिलाड़ी भी मुंह देखते रह गए. इस बल्लेबाज ने मात्र 16 गेंदों में 90 रन बना डाले और सबसे तेज शतक भी लगा दिया.

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Arshin Kulkarni Century: आजकल टी20 क्रिकेट में शतक जड़ना जैसे बाएं हाथ का खेल हो गया है. इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग हो या कोई भी दूसरी टी20 लीग जमकर सेंचुरी ठोकी जा रही हैं. इस बीच एक खिलाड़ी ने ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी करते हुए छक्कों की बरसात कर दी. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सबसे तेज शतक भी ठोक डाला. जी हां, ऐसा सच में हुआ है. हाल ही में शुरु हुए महाराष्ट्र प्रीमियर लीग में ये कमाल देखने को मिला. 

