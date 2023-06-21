Ashes 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद आग-बबूला हुए कप्तान स्टोक्स, इन पर फोड़ दिया नाकामी का ठीकरा
Ashes 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद आग-बबूला हुए कप्तान स्टोक्स, इन पर फोड़ दिया नाकामी का ठीकरा

ENG vs AUS: इंग्लैंड को बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेले गए एशेज सीरीज के पहले ही टेस्ट मैच में 2 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड का लंबे समय से चला आ रहा 'Bazball' स्टाइल का घमंड तोड़ दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मिली इस हार के बाद इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स बुरी तरह भड़के हैं और अपनी टीम की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण भी बताया है.  

Written By  Tarun Verma |Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

Ashes 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में हार के बाद आग-बबूला हुए कप्तान स्टोक्स, इन पर फोड़ दिया नाकामी का ठीकरा

Ben Stokes Statement: इंग्लैंड को बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन मैदान पर खेले गए एशेज सीरीज के पहले ही टेस्ट मैच में 2 विकेट से हार का सामना करना पड़ा. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड का लंबे समय से चला आ रहा 'Bazball' स्टाइल का घमंड तोड़ दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मिली इस हार के बाद इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स बुरी तरह भड़के हैं और अपनी टीम की हार का सबसे बड़ा कारण भी बताया है.  इंग्लैंड के कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने कहा है कि एजबस्टन में एशेज के पहले मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से मिली दो विकेट की हार के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह से निराश हैं.

