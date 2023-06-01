London : लंदन में मैच से पहले कटा बवाल, पुलिस ने खिलाड़ियों को बचाया
London : लंदन में मैच से पहले कटा बवाल, पुलिस ने खिलाड़ियों को बचाया

Protest in England: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम फिलहाल लंदन में है जहां उसे 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है. लंदन के द ओवल मैदान पर होने वाले इस मुकाबले में भारत के सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. इससे पहले ही गुरुवार को बड़ा बवाल कटा. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

London : लंदन में मैच से पहले कटा बवाल, पुलिस ने खिलाड़ियों को बचाया

England vs Ireland: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम फिलहाल लंदन में है. धाकड़ ओपनर रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) की कप्ताीनी वाली इस टीम को 7 जून से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) खेलना है जहां उसके सामने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कड़ी चुनौती होगी. इससे पहले ही गुरुवार को लंदन में बड़ा बवाल कटा. प्रदर्शनकारियों ने टीम की बस को ही रोक दिया. बाद में पुलिस ने प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाया.

