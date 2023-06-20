World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, आखिरकार खत्म होगा फैंस का इंतजार
World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, आखिरकार खत्म होगा फैंस का इंतजार

World Cup 2023 Schedule: भारत की मेजबानी में इसी साल खेले जाने वाले वनडे वर्ल्ड कप को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है. ये टूर्नामेंट अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच खेला जाना है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

World Cup 2023: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, आखिरकार खत्म होगा फैंस का इंतजार

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 (ODI World Cup 2023) के शेड्यूल को लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आ गया है. ये टूर्नामेंट इसी साल अक्टूबर-नवंबर के बीच भारत में खेला जाना है. BCCI ने हाल ही में ड्राफ्ट शेड्यूल ICC को सौंप दिया था. लेकिन अभी तक आधिकारिक शेड्यूल (World Cup 2023 Schedule) की घोषणा नहीं हुई है. क्रिकेट फैंस इस शेड्यूल का इंतजार बेसब्री से कर रहे हैं.

