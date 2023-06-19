Indian Cricket: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ही संन्यास लेगा भारत का ये दिग्गज, नाम जानकर लगेगा झटका!
Team India: इसी साल के अंत में भारत में होने वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ICC ODI World Cup-2023) से पहले भारतीय फैंस को बड़ा झटका लग सकता है. टीम इंडिया का एक दिग्गज वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ही संन्यास ले सकता है, जिसके कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं.

Indian Cricketer Retirement: भारत इसी साल के अंत में अपनी मेजबानी में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप (ICC ODI World Cup-2023) खेलेगा. टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी इस आईसीसी ट्रॉफी को जीतने के लिए जान लगा देंगे. भारत ने आखिरी बार 2011 में वर्ल्ड कप जीता था, तब से उसके हाथ खाली ही हैं. इस बीच ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि भारतीय टीम का एक दिग्गज वर्ल्ड कप से पहले ही संन्यास ले सकता है.

