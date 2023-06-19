Ashes 2023: हजारों रन बनाकर पहली बार स्टंप आउट हुआ ये बल्लेबाज, जानते हैं नाम?
ENG vs AUS: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एशेज सीरीज 2023 का पहला टेस्ट मैच जारी है. बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में 32 साल के बल्लेबाज ने घातक बल्लेबाजी करते हुए महान सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ दिया, लेकिन ये बल्लेबाज अपने नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड नहीं कर सका.   

Ashes 2023, 1st Test: इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एशेज सीरीज 2023 का पहला टेस्ट मैच जारी है. बर्मिंघम के एजबेस्टन में खेले जा रहे इस मुकाबले में 32 साल के बल्लेबाज ने घातक बल्लेबाजी करते हुए महान सचिन तेंदुलकर और विराट कोहली को पीछे छोड़ दिया, लेकिन ये बल्लेबाज अपने नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड नहीं कर सका. इस बल्लेबाज ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 11000 से भी ज्यादा रन बना लिए हैं, लेकिन सोमवार को वह इस फॉर्मेट में पहली बार स्टंप आउट हुआ. 

