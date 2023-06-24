Team India में सेलेक्शन होते ही इस खिलाड़ी की बढ़ी मुसीबत, छोड़ना होगा इस टीम का साथ
Team India में सेलेक्शन होते ही इस खिलाड़ी की बढ़ी मुसीबत, छोड़ना होगा इस टीम का साथ

IND Tour Of WI: वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेली जाने वाली टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया में 30 साल के एक खिलाड़ी की वापसी हुई है. लेकिन टीम में सेलेक्शन होते ही इस खिलाड़ी की मुसीबत बढ़ गई है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Team India में सेलेक्शन होते ही इस खिलाड़ी की बढ़ी मुसीबत, छोड़ना होगा इस टीम का साथ

Indian Cricket Team: वेस्‍टइंडीज दौर के लिए भारत की टेस्‍ट और वनडे टीम (Test and ODI Squad) का ऐलान कर दिया गया है. इस दौरे पर कई युवा खिलाड़ी नजर आएंगे. वहीं, भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में तेज गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी (Navdeep Saini) की वापसी हुई है. ऐसे में अब टेस्ट टीम में वापसी करने वाले नवदीप सैनी जुलाई महीने में अपनी इंग्लिश काउंटी टीम वॉर्सेस्टरशर के लिए तीन मैचों में नहीं खेल पाएंगे. उनके काउंटी मैचों की तारीख वेस्टइंडीज में टेस्ट सीरीज की तारीखों से टकरा रही हैं.

