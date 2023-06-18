IND vs WI: टेस्ट सीरीज में बड़ा झटका देने के चक्कर में सेलेक्टर्स, ओपनिंग स्लॉट पर कब्जा करेंगे ये 2 नए सितारे!
topStories1hindi1742295
Hindi Newsक्रिकेट

IND vs WI: टेस्ट सीरीज में बड़ा झटका देने के चक्कर में सेलेक्टर्स, ओपनिंग स्लॉट पर कब्जा करेंगे ये 2 नए सितारे!

IND vs WI Tests: भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच 12 जुलाई से टेस्ट सीरीज शुरू होनी है. वेस्टइंडीज दौरे पर टीम इंडिया 2 टेस्ट मैचों के अलावा सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज भी खेलेगी. टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स बड़ा बदलाव कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

Trending Photos

IND vs WI: टेस्ट सीरीज में बड़ा झटका देने के चक्कर में सेलेक्टर्स, ओपनिंग स्लॉट पर कब्जा करेंगे ये 2 नए सितारे!

India vs West Indies, Opening Slot : भारतीय टीम 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज खेलेगी, जिसका आगाज 2 टेस्ट मैचों से होगा. इस दौरे पर टीम इंडिया सीमित ओवरों की सीरीज भी खेलेगी. इस बीच ऐसी खबरें हैं कि टेस्ट फॉर्मेट में भारतीय सेलेक्टर्स बड़ा बदलाव कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..